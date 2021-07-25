Centre violating Delhi’s rights via L-G: Sisodia

‘Baijal overturned our decision on lawyers for farmers’ cases’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Central government’s attitude towards Delhi was unconstitutional and undemocratic.

“The constitutional rights of the elected Delhi government are continuously violated by the Central government through the Lieutenant-Governor and all the decisions are being obstructed. The Central government needs to read the Constitution and reflect that if the government elected by the people is not being allowed to function, then what is the need to hold elections, and what is the need for the Constitution? This shows the unconstitutional and undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led Central government,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Mr. Sisodia claimed that the Lieutenant-Governor has rejected the panel of lawyers decided by the Delhi Cabinet to appear for cases filed against farmers who were protesting, because the latter does not want BJP’s “anti-farmer” stance to be exposed.

Farmers’ case

“It was decided in the Delhi Cabinet on July 19 that lawyers would be appointed by the Delhi government with respect to the farmer agitation cases going on in the court. However, the Lieutenant-Governor reversed this decision of the Delhi government on Saturday and sent the file to the President,’ he said.

Unconstitutional stand

The AAP Minister claimed that the L-G is repeatedly interfering unconstitutionally in the functioning of the Delhi government, which is elected by the people.

“The L-G is repeatedly abusing his powers, going against the decision of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court,” he added.