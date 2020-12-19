Centre under pressure from capitalists: Selja

GURUGRAM

19 December 2020 03:11 IST

‘Many farmers have sacrificed their lives’

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said over 20 farmers have sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ movement so far due to the “dictatorial attitude” of the Centre and State governments.

Farmers have been forced to protest on the borders of the national capital in the cold for the last three weeks for their legitimate demands, but the government is not ready to listen as it is under pressure from the capitalists, she added.

Ms. Selja was speaking after a tribute meet at the Congress office in memory of Sant Baba Ram Singh and other farmers who have died during the movement.

Instead of accepting their demands, the Central government is suppressing the voice of the farmers, the former Union Minister said, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were making humiliating comments about the protesters.

The government did not hold discussions with any farmers’ organisation before enacting the three laws nor did they talk to the Opposition. This government has no faith in democracy, she added.