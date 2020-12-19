Centre under pressure from capitalists: Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said over 20 farmers have sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ movement so far due to the “dictatorial attitude” of the Centre and State governments.
Farmers have been forced to protest on the borders of the national capital in the cold for the last three weeks for their legitimate demands, but the government is not ready to listen as it is under pressure from the capitalists, she added.
Ms. Selja was speaking after a tribute meet at the Congress office in memory of Sant Baba Ram Singh and other farmers who have died during the movement.
Instead of accepting their demands, the Central government is suppressing the voice of the farmers, the former Union Minister said, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were making humiliating comments about the protesters.
The government did not hold discussions with any farmers’ organisation before enacting the three laws nor did they talk to the Opposition. This government has no faith in democracy, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath