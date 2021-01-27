Centre trying to provoke farmers with sticks: Cong.

Commenting on the clash between protesting farmers and the police, Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the Central government was trying to provoke the farmers by hitting them with sticks and firing tear gas at them.

Mr. Kumar said: “The Modi government wants farmers to commit violence and is trying to provoke them so that it can be shown in the media that the farmers are behaving like goons.”

He also added that the “Modi-Shah police” had raised stick on unarmed farmers coming to Delhi on Republic Day.

The Delhi Congress had on Monday said that it would support the tractor rally being organised by the farmers and would be stationed at the borders to welcome them as they enter the Capital.