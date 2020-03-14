‘Centre trying to pin blame on women’

Several women’s groups and individuals on Friday released a statement alleging that instead of taking action against erring police force and against those who openly instigated and perpetrated violence in north-east Delhi, the Central government was trying to pin the blame on the women for protesting peacefully against the CAA.

“What we are witnessing is a concerted misinformation campaign that criminalises the protesters, spins conspiracy theories and targets all those who supported the protests. Anyone who has been to these protests will know how morally low this is,” the women said in a statement.

The women said that there was a vicious campaign against citizens of a free democratic country.

“There is intimidation, FIRs based on falsehoods, threat of arrest against the protesters and those who stood with the protests. This politics of intimidation threatens all women, it threatens each citizen, and it must end.” the statement added.

The women reiterated that across identities of religion, caste, class, gender, sexuality and ability, they oppose the proposed National Population Register (NPR), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and stand by the protesters and the right to protest.

The women demanded that action be taken against those who have conducted systematic hate campaigns, spread falsehood, instigated and perpetrated the violence. The statement was signed by 105 individuals and 10 organisations.