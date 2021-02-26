DelhiNew Delhi 26 February 2021 00:33 IST
Comments
‘Centre to stop water from Beas in Delhi for a month’
Updated: 26 February 2021 00:33 IST
DJB assures of no water shortage in city
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the Centre is going to stop 232 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of water coming from the Beas to Delhi for a month.
It said this will create water shortage in Delhi.
“...The Centre is starting a repair work, which will create complete closure of Nangal hydel channel. This will stop 25% of the water supply in Delhi. The Delhi government is trying its best so that there is no water crisis here...,” said Chadha.
More In Delhi
Read more...