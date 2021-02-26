Delhi

‘Centre to stop water from Beas in Delhi for a month’

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the Centre is going to stop 232 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of water coming from the Beas to Delhi for a month.

It said this will create water shortage in Delhi.

“...The Centre is starting a repair work, which will create complete closure of Nangal hydel channel. This will stop 25% of the water supply in Delhi. The Delhi government is trying its best so that there is no water crisis here...,” said Chadha.

