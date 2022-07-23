Delhi

Centre to remove ‘will’ to avail PM-UDAY benefits: DDA

DDA headquarters in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter New Delhi: July 23, 2022 03:31 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 03:31 IST

  

In a move to simplify the documentation required to avail of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana  (PM-UDAY) scheme, the Centre has approved a proposal to exclude a ‘will’ as a mandatory document, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Friday. 

The Centre launched the PM-UDAY scheme in December 2019 to give ownership rights of properties in unauthorised colonies.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“After amendments are made in the regulations, these applications will now be processed in the absence of a ‘will’,” read a statement issued by the DDA. It added that with the exclusion of a ‘will’ as a mandatory document, it expected an increase in the rate of disposal of cases as well as in the number of overall applications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a press conference held on March 8, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri said many applicants under the scheme were not in possession of a valid “will” document, adding that the proposed amendment will help resolve the grievance of applicants. 

The DDA said that in many applications, the applicants had provided a ‘Registered Gift Deed’ in the place of GPA/ATS (General Power of Attorney/Agreement to Sell), as a document to avail of benefits under the scheme. 

“These could not be processed as the regulations did not allow ‘Gift Deed’ as an acceptable document. Now, applications with a ‘Registered Gift Deed’ will also be allowed for conferment of property rights under PM-UDAY,” the DDA’s press note read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...