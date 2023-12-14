Centre tables Bill to push deadline for regularising illegal colonies in Capital

December 14, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Union government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in Parliament to extend for a period of three years the validity of a Central Act, which provides for the recognition of unauthorised colonies and relocation of slum dwellers.

It also allows the framing of a policy to deal with farmhouses constructed beyond permissible building limits in the Capital.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, seeks to provide an extension to the validity of the Act from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2026.

As per the statements and objectives of the Bill, the process of dealing with unauthorised buildings will take more time. “There is a need for continuing the protection from punitive action granted to certain forms of unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” it said.

“The development control norms for the unauthorised colonies have been notified on March 8, 2022. The Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is under finalisation wherein the measures for unauthorised developments like Jhuggi-Jhompri clusters, unauthorised colonies, etc., are being included,” it added.

‘Deadline missed’

The validity of the Act has been extended from time to time. As of now, the Act is valid up to the end of the year.

Earlier in 2021, the Centre had, through a Bill, replaced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which had amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act provided for the relocation of slum dwellers in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010 and the Master Plan for Delhi-2021. It also permitted regularising unauthorised colonies, village “Abadi [inhabited]” areas, and their extensions.

It also allowed the creation of a policy for farmhouses constructed beyond permissible building limits and for all other areas within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

It gave protection from punitive action and called for minimising inconvenience to people in case of demolition or sealing of structures as per the Master Plan. The Master Plan for Delhi-2021 was notified by the Central government on February 7, 2007. The Master Plan is a statutory document that facilitates the Capital’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development.

‘Against people’

Reacting to the development, Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Goel said instead of finding policy-based solutions for the problem, the BJP has been extending the deadline for the implementation of the Act over the years.

The Congress had earlier too slammed the Centre’s move to extend the deadline, terming it “a betrayal with the people of Delhi” and saying that it goes against the BJP’s promise to regularise unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

However, the Delhi BJP on Wednesday hailed the decision, with the party’s city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva describing it as a “sensitive” move that will be offering a “great respite to Delhi’s property owners” and trader bodies.

