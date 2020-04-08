‘Centre succumbed to Trump’s threat’

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement was an “attack against the people of India”.

Mr. Singh, also the Rajya Sabha MP, said the Central government has succumbed to the threat by Mr. Trump and lifted a ban on hydroxychloroquine on Tuesday.

“Mr. Trump had said there would be retaliation if India does not supply the said drug, which is a direct threat to India. In India many people are dying, many are hungry and at that time, such threat is an attack against Indians. I expected a befitting reply from the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S.,” he said.

“It seems that the BJP government lacks the vision and mission to fight against COVID-19. Many State governments like Bihar are asking for various medical aids from the Centre and the doctors of AIIMS and other hospitals also need more Personal Protective Equipment kits. Hence, the Centre should first fulfil these needs within India. The AAP believes that such an unprecedented threat from Mr. Trump is completely unacceptable and Mr. Modi should give a befitting reply to the U.S. for such threat,” Mr. Singh added.