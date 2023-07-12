Centre spying on AAP, people seen outside party HQ: Bharadwaj

July 12, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was spying on its party headquarters.

“Till now, the Centre only spied on individuals, but now it has started spying on the office of a national party,” senior party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sharing CCTV footage of people outside the party headquarters, Mr. Bharadwaj said, “Seven people were seen snooping outside the AAP headquarters. These people seem to be associated with a government organisation.”

In May, AAP had charged the Centre with spying on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed the episode “Modi government’s Snoopgate”. Party leaders had sought a probe, claiming a “risk to the CM’s life”.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Bharadwaj was “taking ideas from storybooks”.

Mr. Kapoor said, “It was the Kejriwal government that snooped on its political opponents through its Feedback Unit. The BJP believes in political struggle. We do not need to spy on any party.”

