‘Centre sanctioned 2-acre land at ₹2 crore to build Delhi BJP office’

BJP leader Chahal terms it ‘false propaganda’ by AAP

The AAP on Thursday alleged that the BJP government has sanctioned more than 2 acres of land at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at just ₹2 crore to Delhi BJP to build their office.

‘Was allotted for school’

“This land was not for building any political party office but this land was to build a school. We all know that the BJP has a big headquarters in this area already, and now the BJP-ruled Central government has given another spot to build their party office just opposite to the headquarters,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

“On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I want to ask the BJP how can they get 10,000 sq metre land in this posh area in just ₹2 crore? Here, no one can buy 2 acres of land with this money,” he added.

He said that the BJP-ruled Central government has asked the AAP to pay crores of rupees as rent for their party headquarters and the BJP government had also tried to evict them from the office repeatedly. “The BJP should come clean and tell us whether they have any shame or not to own such a party office despite having such a negligible number of seats in the State or not,” the AAP leader said.

In retaliation, the BJP sought to assert with documents that it was allotted 809 sq metres of land at DDU Marg for its office. BJP Delhi general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal termed it a “false propaganda by the AAP”.

“The government policy is that all political parties should be allotted land in Delhi and accordingly, State BJP had applied for land for its office in 2001. The party then moved the Delhi High Court for getting this piece of land and the petition number for the same is 2174/2008,” Mr. Chahal said.

It was on May 12, 2010, he said, that the land was allotted to the BJP for which the requisite amount was deposited in 2001 at the then prevailing rates. On the contrary, he alleged, the AAP had “constructed its office on government land” and had not even paid for it.