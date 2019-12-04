Delhi

Centre receives Delhi government recommendation to reject mercy plea on Nirbhaya case convict

2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma. File

2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case convict Vinay Sharma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Home Ministry has received the Delhi government’s recommendation to reject the mercy plea of one the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, a senior government official said.

The convict Vinay Sharma is on death row along with two others. Two others, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh, did not file mercy pleas. Ram Singh, the fourth convict, was found hanging in Tihar jail and the fifth, a juvenile, was released after serving three years in a reform home.

The official said the Home Ministry will forward the recommendation for the rejection of the mercy petition to the President of India. The file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry.

“The file will be examined and will be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind for consideration and final decision,” the official said. The incident took place on December 16, 2012 .

