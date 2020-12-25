Centre owes ₹1,600 crore to North body employees: AAP

New Delhi

25 December 2020 02:24 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said different Central government agencies owe around ₹1,600 crore to the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The BJP should collect this money and pay pending salaries of the North body employees, the party added.

“The BJP-ruled North body can get this pending amount within 24 hours because the DDA, Income-Tax Department and other departments are under the BJP. But I do not understand why the BJP is not collecting this money with which they can pay the salaries of their employees, that too, in advance,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

Advertising

Advertising

He said teachers, doctors, nurses, sweepers and others working under the municipal corporation were protesting and even going on hunger strike to get their salaries.