Centre nudges Delhi on fast-track special courts

The Centre has written to the Delhi government for a “quick response” on a scheme to set up 16 more fast-track special courts to dispose of the over 10,000 cases of sexual assault against women and children, including rape, pending in special courts in the city.

The Delhi government, however, is yet to reply to the September 5 letter from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, according to sources.

The Hindu had earlier this month reported that the Delhi government has not sent suggestions on a nine-month-old proposal from the Central government to set up 16 FTSCs. Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot had then said that they were taking suggestions from different departments.

These 16 courts are part of 1,023 FTSCs proposed to be set up across the country by the Central government using the Nirbhaya Fund to speed up the disposal of such cases. The Centre came up with the plan following Supreme Court directions on the matter.

“For a timely and efficient implementation of the scheme... you are requested to convey your reply to us at the earliest. Your quick response will help us in processing the transfer of funds at an early date,” reads the September 5 letter accessed by The Hindu.

The letter also said that initially the scheme will operate for one year, and the total funds required for setting up and functioning of the 16 FTSCs for one year is ₹12 crore, of which ₹7.2 crore (60%) will be borne by the Central government. The Delhi government will have to arrange the rest of the money.

The issue of setting up 16 FTSCs was also raised in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal earlier this month, according to an official who attended it.

When the State government approached the Delhi HC on the matter earlier this year, the latter said the pendency of cases was increasing every year and stood at 10,009 cases, as of December 31, 2018.

It also said that the city needs 59 such special courts to dispose of the cases and to begin with, 16 FTSCs be set up in Delhi, followed by more in subsequent phases. There are 16 POSCO courts and 10 FTSCs dealing with sexual offences against children and women respectively at present.

Sources said that the September 5 request is pending with Mr. Gahlot’s office.