Centre notifies appointment of additional judge for Delhi HC

May 17, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Union Law Ministry on Monday said that the President has appointed Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma as an additional judge for a period of two years

The Hindu Bureau

NEW DELHI, 24/01/2018: A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Centre has notified the appointment of Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court.

In April, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of three judicial officers of the Delhi Higher Judiciary, including Mr. Sharma, as additional judges of the Delhi High Court.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice announced that the President, in exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution, has appointed Mr. Sharma as an additional judge for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday congratulated him on Twitter.

With Mr. Sharma’s addition, the working strength of the Delhi High Court will rise to 48, against the sanctioned strength of 60.

