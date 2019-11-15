‘Centre not taking concrete steps to curb pollution’

As the air quality in Delhi again deteriorated to alarming levels, the AAP on Thursday hit out at the Centre for not taking “concrete steps” to tackle pollution despite a Supreme Court direction to expedite deliberations to find a permanent solution to the problem.
The air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is trying to “politicise” a sensitive issue like pollution and the Centre is not taking concrete steps to tackle the issue.s
“The BJP, on the other hand, is trying to increase the pollution in the national capital. I think it is time that the Centre clarifies why no concrete steps are being taken despite the Supreme Court’s direction,” Mr. Singh said.
