‘Centre not supplying onions to Delhi govt.’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the Central government is “intentionally not supplying” onion to the Delhi government and there is a “conspiracy” behind it. The last time the Centre supplied onion was on November 24, he said.

“Onion prices are increasing all over the country. The Central government has stopped supplying onion to the Delhi government. On September 5, the Central government had written a letter to the Delhi government saying that they have 56,000 metric tonnes of onion and we can take it from them,” Mr. Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

He added that the Delhi government said it will take 10 trucks of onion every day till December 9 and sell it at a cheaper rate to the public.

“Our trucks are ready to sell onions. Why have you stopped giving onions to the Delhi government? What happened to the stock of 56,000 metric tonnes? Why do you want to rot those onions?” the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

He said that it is being done either due to the negligence by the Union government or to benefit the interests of the hoarders.

The Minister also requested the Central government to give 10 trucks of onion to the Delhi government every day.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said that the staff and mobile vans to deliver onion have no work and they are waiting for onion from the Central government. “Not giving onion means that the Central government wants to increase the rates here,” Mr. Hussain said.

When asked whether the government has any other plan to procure onion, Mr. Hussain said: “We hope he [Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan] will respond to our requests. Else, we will think about other ways.”