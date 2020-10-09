Delhi

Centre not buying produce from farmers at MSP: AAP

AAP on Thursday said that farmers in the city are losing money as the BJP government at the Centre has not been purchasing produce from farmers at MSP (Minimum Support Price) for the past five years. “Due to which farmers in the national capital have to sell their produce to private players at prices lesser than MSP,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

He also said that the Delhi government has written multiple letters to the Union Agricultural Minister in this regard, but no action has been taken.

