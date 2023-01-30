‘Centre must intervene to ensure that neighbouring States give us more water’

January 30, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought the Centre’s intervention in ensuring that the Capital gets more water from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, keeping in mind Delhi’s growing population.

“No matter how much water we stock, we need a basic dignified amount as per our need. If the Centre intervenes, the States around us will have to release water,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He urged the Centre to provide Delhi with 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) to supply water 24x7 to every household. The CM said the city receives 800-850 MGD of water from the two rivers, as per its population in 1997-98, around 80 lakh. However, Delhi’s population has grown threefold since then.

“Today Delhi’s population is around 2.5 crore. But the water allocation has remained the same. So, I appeal to the Central government to give Delhi more water from the Yamuna and Ganga,” the CM said.

The Delhi government is doing whatever it can to augment the city’s water production, the CM said after inaugurating an 11 million litre underground water reservoir (UGR) in Patparganj village.

Mr. Kejriwal said the UGR will supply water to eight colonies, including Pandav Nagar, Mayur Kunj, Pratap Vihar, Patparganj village, Chilla village, and 31 societies of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, ending the water scarcity in these localities.

Gateway to world

“We aim to improve Delhi’s water supply network, not just for the benefit of the city’s residents but also because, for the rest of the world, Delhi is the gateway to India. We will ensure that whoever comes to the city goes back appreciating its progress in this sector,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that in 2015, only 861 MGD of water was produced in the city, whereas the city now makes 990 MGD through its efforts.

“The extra 129 MGD water was not given by U.P. or Haryana. Our government has extracted water from the ground through tube wells and ranney wells. In the last seven years, the AAP government has built 12 UGRs, three water treatment plants, one water recycling plant, 500 tube wells and a 2,250 km long water pipeline that has benefited 30 lakh people,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also said that the Delhi Jal Board was working towards rectifying meter reading and billing problems and suggested that the consumers not pay the charges till the correct readings were made available.

Economic survey findings

According to the Economic Survey of Delhi, 2021-22, the total water requirement in Delhi is 1,380 MGD for an estimated population of 2.3 crore, based on the norm of 60 gallons per capita per day. The city gets most of its water from Yamuna (389 MGD), followed by Ganga (253 MGD), Bhakra Nangal dam (221 MGD), ranney and tube wells (90 MGD).