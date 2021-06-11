Centre must cooperate with State govts.: Sisodia

He terms BJP as ‘Bharatiya Jhagda Party’

Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the BJP-led Central government should cooperate with State governments instead of acting as “obstructionists” and called the BJP “Bharatiya Jhagda Party”.

“They will condemn the West Bengal government or the Jharkhand government or the Maharashtra government. It seems like the BJP-led Centre has no other work but to divert the focus of people and attack the State governments that are actually doing some work,” the AAP leader said.

“The only common factor between oxygen management, vaccines, ration and COVID management is BJP’s opposition and deliberate inaction. When the Chief Minister implored why ration cannot be delivered to households while pizza can, several BJP leaders pounced on the CM and began calling him corrupt. What is wrong if the CM, who is an IIT graduate, promotes doorstep delivery of ration?” he said.

‘Work as Team India’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that instead of abusing and fighting with State governments, the Centre should work with them. He tagged a media report according to which Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed the Kejriwal government for allegedly failing to provide ration and oxygen to the people.

In response, Mr. Kejriwal said the country will progress when 130 crore people, all the State governments and the Centre work together as ‘Team India’.