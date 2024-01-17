Centre moves Delhi HC to recall order allowing termination of pregnancy

January 17, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

The Centre moved a plea before the Delhi High Court to recall its order allowing a widow to terminate her 29-week pregnancy, urging the court to consider protecting the right to life of the unborn child to allow it a “fair chance of survival”.

On January 4 this year, the court had permitted the widow to terminate her pregnancy in the view that she was going through “immense trauma” and showing “suicidal tendencies” after the death of her husband.

However, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where the women was medically examined, filed a report on Monday, stating that since the foetus was “grossly normal”, foeticide in the case was “neither justified nor ethical”.

“On clinical grounds, it is advisable that the pregnancy be continued for another two or three weeks for the betterment of the health of the mother and child,” AIIMS’ medical board had said, asking the court to provide a directive on further action.

The Centre, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said in its plea that the medical opinion on the matter “makes it abundantly clear that the termination of pregnancy cannot happen unless the doctors conduct a foeticide, failing which there will be pre-term delivery with huge complications”, and sought a recall of the court’s earlier order.

On January 4, the court, relying on a Supreme Court’s judgement in 2022 where it held that it is the prerogative of each woman to evaluate her life and arrive at the “best court of action”, had requested AIIMS to terminate the woman’s pregnancy, even though she had crossed her gestation period of 24 weeks.

In India, the law stipulates a ceiling of 24 weeks for the medical termination of a pregnancy for special categories of women, which include rape survivors, victims of incest, and other vulnerable women.

“The right to reproductive choice also includes the right not to procreate”, the court had observed while coming to the conclusion that the widow should be permitted to terminate her pregnancy.

The woman, in her plea, said she got married in February 2023, and that her husband passed away on October 19 in the same year. As per the woman, she came back to her parents’ house, and when she went for an ultrasound on October 31, found that she was 20 weeks pregnant.

The woman said she decided not to continue the ongoing pregnancy in December last year, and approached the doctors for medical termination of her pregnancy. Since her gestation period was over 24 weeks, she was not allowed to medically terminate her pregnancy, prompting her to approach the high court.

On December 22, the high court directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine her condition, and submit a report on whether she could undergo a procedure to terminate the pregnancy. At the time, the AIIMS’ medical board had opined against the procedure.

When the matter came up for hearing again on December 27, the woman cited “extreme trauma” due to the untimely demise of her husband, and a subsequent psychiatric evaluation at AIIMS proved that she was showing “suicidal tendencies”.

The high court in its judgement had made clear that the order has been passed in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case and the same be not treated as a precedent.