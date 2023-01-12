Centre ‘misusing officers’ to target AAP for ad money recovery: Sisodia

January 12, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central government is misusing its control over officers through the “services department” to target the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders in false cases, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, reacting to the ₹164 crore recovery notice sent to the party by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) . The BJP said that the matter had nothing to do with the bureaucracy, adding that the recovery was based on an order from a Supreme Court-mandated committee.

Delhi Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz has issued a notice to the AAP’s convenor to recover costs spent on some political advertisements of the Delhi government that were published outside the State in the garb of government advertisements.

The matter dates back to 2016 when Congress leader Ajay Maken had filed a complaint with the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA), a three-member body mandated by the SC and formed by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleging violation of the SC-mandated guidelines in publishing advertisements. The CCRGA had, following its inquiry, found various violations in the Delhi government’s advertisements and ordered the DIP to quantify the amount spent on them and recover it from the AAP. Recently in December 2022, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to implement the CCRGA order and recover the money with interest.

‘Every State does it’

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sisodia asked whether it was a crime to give advertisements outside one’s State. “Every State government gives ads outside their State. You can see so many hoardings of Yogi Adityanath, M.L. Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and so many other CMs all across Delhi. You can see full page ads of other State governments published in the Delhi edition of newspapers almost everyday. If it is a crime, then money spent by their governments should also be recovered from BJP or Congress,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He asked why officers of those States did not issue recovery notices to their own Chief Ministers. “This is a mischievous and frivolous notice. In those States, no officer has the courage to send such a notice to his own Chief Minister. In Delhi, because L-G controls services, he pressurises officers to issue such notices against their own Ministers and CM,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that it was extremely important that control over officers lies with the elected government, an issue that is currently being heard in the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Mr. Sisodia was trying to mislead the public, adding that the DIP notice was the result of “the AAP’s wrongdoings”.

“The BJP and Delhi’s bureaucracy has nothing to do with this,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

The BJP MLA said that the recovery of money had been sought based on an order of the Supreme Court-mandated CCRGA and that the Delhi Government had even approached the SC and the High Court in this regard, but did not get any relief. “Manish Sisodia is mischievously linking this matter with the issue of control over officers in Delhi, on which a hearing is going on in the Supreme Court these days,” he added.

‘Freeze AAP accounts’

Welcoming the DIP’s notice, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that the bank accounts of the AAP should be frozen until it pays the sought money. “Chief Minister [Arvind] Kejriwal himself should come forward and talk about this whole issue, otherwise the entire amount should be recovered from the accounts of the 62 [AAP] MLAs, whose faces have been brightened up with this money,” Mr. Tiwari said at a press conference.

In a letter to the DIP, AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta has sought true copies of all ads whose cost is sought to be recovered and called the notice “arbitrary and perverse”.

Mr. Sisodia also said that the people of Delhi elected Mr. Kejriwal with an overwhelming majority and gave this mandate to him to get the officials of the Delhi government to work for the citizens of Delhi, to build schools and hospitals for the people. However, the BJP was controlling these officers in an unconstitutional manner and was misusing them for its political vendetta, he alleged.

“If the officials are working for the public, then the BJP forces them to stop, and uses them to target Mr. Kejriwal and his ministers. This is an illegitimate use of their illegitimate control over the elected government,” Mr. Sisoida said. “In a democracy, the elected government has the power to get the officials to work. That’s why BJP should respect democracy and stop targeting the elected government by illegitimately misusing officials,” Mr. Sisodia added.