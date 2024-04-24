Centre may ‘manipulate’ MCD mayoral elections, says AAP; Chief Secretary junks charge

April 24, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre might “manipulate” the Delhi mayoral polls as it wanted to repeat the Chandigarh episode, where the Supreme Court had to step in to overturn the result following “brazen malpractices” in the election process.

In the controversial Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP was declared the winner despite having inadequate numbers in the civic body House as votes of several AAP members were declared invalid by the presiding officer.

The government statement came after Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, saying Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had sent a file related to the appointment of the presiding officer for the April 26 mayoral polls to Raj Niwas bypassing him.

“It appears that the BJP-ruled Central government wants to repeat the same cheating they attempted in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. We assure them that they will face the same embarrassment that they faced in the Supreme Court during the Chandigarh judgment,” the statement issued by the government said.

Refutes allegations

The Chief Secretary’s office refuted the Minister’s charge, saying, “The relevant file for the nomination of the presiding officer for the elections was dealt with as per law and sent to the office of Chief Minister. It seems the Minister wants to enter into the shoes of the Chief Minister.”

The L-G office did not offer comment on the issue.

Mr. Bharadwaj had alleged that a “conspiracy” was being hatched to bypass the elected government of Delhi.

‘Reroute the file’

He requested the L-G to return the file to the Chief Secretary with an instruction that it be rerouted through the Minister.

Mr. Bharadwaj said like in previous years, this file should have been routed through him as the matter comes under the purview of the Delhi government as per the Constitution.

“He [Chief Secretary] is very well aware that the CM is in judicial custody, however, he knowingly sent the file to the office of CM and as expected, he got that file returned to himself. And then he sent the file directly to your goodself [L-G],” the letter read.