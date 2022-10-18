Centre likely to ratify delimitation report on Delhi’s municipal wards this week

Delimitation committee chairperson Vijay Dev. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

The delimitation committee has sent its final proposal, in connection with the delimitation of municipal wards in the Capital, to the Centre for its approval, officials familiar with the development said. The officials added that the Centre is likely to approve the report and issue a gazette notification ratifying it within this week.

“The final delimitation report will reflect minor geographical changes in ward boundaries and a marginal reduction in population size per ward,” said an official.

Citing an instance where minor changes were made, the official gave the example of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, whose total population — 93,381 — exceeds the average population per ward — 50,000 to 70,000 — as pointed by political parties to the delimitation committee.

“In the final report, there is a marginal reduction in the population of such wards by a few thousand. Apart from that, there are minor changes in ward boundaries,” said an official.

The three-member delimitation committee, led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, was constituted on July 8 and given four months to complete the delimitation exercise. On September 12, the SEC published the draft delimitation report and provided a period of three weeks (till October 3) for public suggestions and objections.

An official said after the gazette notification on the delimitation of wards is published, a separate notification for the reservation of wards will be issued.