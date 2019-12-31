Centre launches portal to help recover stolen phones

The Centre on Monday launched a new portal that will help consumers in the city in blocking as well as tracing lost or stolen cell phones.

With the portal — www.ceir.gov.in (Central Equipment Identity Register) — the users will be able to requests for blocking of stolen or lost mobile phones, share traceability data with the police and also unblock recovered phones. The initiative was initially launched in Mumbai this year and is expected to be extended pan-India.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the safety and security of phones are crucial given the country's technological strides and digital prowess. The move will benefit 5 crore mobile subscribers in Delhi NCR, said L-G Anil Baijal, who was also present at the event. He requested Mr. Prasad that the integration of Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) with the CEIR be considered for better functioning. “Delhi telecom subscribers whose phones get stolen or those who lose their phones can log into the web portal from today and register their complaint. They will have to upload the police complaint and their own ID proof. Based on this, the lost mobile will be blocked. Also if someone uses it, the same can be traced based on the tower signals so the police can also recover the device,” said Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said.