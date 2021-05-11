Centre is sowing discord among States: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI

11 May 2021

‘Vials must be procured via global tender’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was pitting one State government against the other by asking them to pass a global tender to procure vaccines. The Minister appealed to the Central government to integrate the needs of all States and procure vaccines through a global tender for India, instead of leaving States to fight in an international marketplace for vaccines.

“The Central government raised a question to the Delhi government over why we haven’t passed a global tender to procure vaccines. The Centre already exported vaccines that could have been used in India, and is now sowing discord among States. The Centre’s model of COVID-19 management is to overlook the needs of Indians and export vaccines to other countries.” Mr. Sisodia said in a digital press conference.

Money power

He added that if States are asked to purchase vaccines internationally through global tenders, then the State with the largest coffers would unfairly procure the maximum number of doses. This will lead to fights among States, and further bashing and criticism of the country in international communities.

Mr. Sisodia pointed out that the United States and European nations prioritised vaccinating their own people before even thinking of earmarking and exporting vaccines to other countries but in India, he alleged that the Central government, instead of taking an immediate interest in managing the COVID crisis is more absorbed in trying to create an image abroad.

Blame game

“Instead of accepting their mistakes, BJP is busy blaming State governments -- whether it is lying about Delhi’s original and required vaccine orders or defending itself on issues of international collaborations,” he said.

He appealed to the Central government to take cognisance of the crisis at hand and immediately begin a vaccine programme along the lines of the Pulse Polio Programme. “If Delhi receives a sufficient number of vaccines from the Central government, we will ensure that 3 lakh doses are administered in a matter of 3 months to all citizens of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said.