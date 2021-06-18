‘Centre helping woman for son’s treatment in Oz’

High Court disposes of mother’s petition, asks her to file fresh plea if needed

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that the Centre was taking proactive steps to provide all possible help to a mother who sought medical assistance and treatment of her son suffering from a life-threatening health condition in Australia.

Justice Navin Chawla was informed by the Centre that visa and travel exemption approval form required due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been granted by the Australian embassy to the mother, who is a widow.

“I find the government is taking proactive steps in the matter. The writ petition is disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to file a fresh petition in case the need arises,” the High Court said.

The Centre government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul said that though visa and travel exemption have been granted to the woman, they have now received a fresh application from the family seeking to arrange for repatriation of the son to India.

Mr. Digpaul said the government is looking into the issue and extending all possible help to the family. The advocate, representing the woman, said repatriation of the son is an alternate prayer considering there are no flights to Australia and even after visa clearance, the mother will be unable to go there.

The woman, in her plea, has stated her son had gone to Australia in 2018 to pursue his higher studies. The plea said her son has been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition of end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis, nephrotic-range proteinuria with haematuria and is also at risk of thrombosis.