Centre has taken many steps to curb pollution, says Environment Minister

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that pollution had increased in Delhi during the last 15 years, but the Narendra Modi-led government has been taking concrete steps to curb the menace after holding meetings with the Ministers and officials of neighbouring States.

He added that agencies of all States would have to work together to control pollution and that politics needs to be kept out of the fight against pollution.

“It is very unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is doing politics on the issue of pollution and instigating students to write letters to the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab. The CPCB has sent 45 teams to various areas of Delhi-NCR and they are suggesting ways to control pollution,” Mr. Javadekar said.

He added that the Delhi government should take steps to control pollution instead of accusing others.

“If the Delhi government had completed even a part of the projects completed by the Centre in controlling pollution then Mr. Kejriwal may not have needed to distribute masks,” he said.

Around 3,000 industries using fossil fuels have been converted to PNG, and 3,000 brick kilns have adopted the zigzag system, he said, adding: “The Centre also expanded the Delhi Metro in which 50 lakh people travel daily. This has helped in protecting the environment and controlling pollution. It is unfortunate that the Delhi government did not release its share of fund for the expansion of the metro network and the court had to intervene.”