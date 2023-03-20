Centre has put on hold Delhi Govt. Budget scheduled to be tabled on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

March 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Delhi Government’s Budget, which was supposed to be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday, has been put on hold by the Central Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on March 20, at an event hosted by a TV channel.

According to a source at the Chief Minister’s office, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allegedly not given permission for the Budget.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday on Twitter wrote, “It has happened for the first time in the history of India that the budget of Delhi Govt was to be presented yesterday and this evening the Central Government has banned the budget.”

In the video, Mr. Kejriwal also said the Delhi Government employees won’t receive their salary from tomorrow, terming the whole incident as sheer “hooliganism”.

ADVERTISEMENT