Centre giving jabs to only pvt. hospitals, alleges Atishi

NEW DELHI

31 May 2021 00:18 IST

AAP leader Atishi on Sunday alleged that the only way for youngsters to get vaccinated here is to pay high prices in private hospitals as the Centre was not providing vaccines to the State governments that were carrying out the drive for free.

She alleged that the BJP was earning a heavy commission through private hospitals. She said the vaccines, which were supposed to be supplied to State governments, are being diverted to private hospitals. “Today, the private hospitals in Delhi are vaccinating more than the government ones because the vaccines are being made available only to them,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that the State government, which was immunising people for free is not getting any vaccines, but private hospitals and hotels are getting huge supplies. “What kind of connivance is this of the Centre?... Nearly all the countries have approved Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, but India refuses to,” Ms. Atishi alleged.

Advertising

Advertising