ADVERTISEMENT

Centre gives clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi for U.K. visit

June 07, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The counsel for Centre said the proposal has now been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals

PTI

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has given clearance to city Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has now been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

While Ms. Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was given yesterday. Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction,” the lawyer told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said she is scheduled to travel to the U.K. from June 14 to 20.

In her petition, the AAP leader informed that she has been invited in her official capacity by the Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100:Towards Becoming a Global Leader' to be held on June 15. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US