Centre gives clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi for U.K. visit

The counsel for Centre said the proposal has now been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals

June 07, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has given clearance to city Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week.

The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has now been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

While Ms. Atishi's lawyer said the clearance was given by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the counsel for the Centre said it was granted on Tuesday itself.

“It was given yesterday. Political clearance was granted. No need for any direction,” the lawyer told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh.

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said she is scheduled to travel to the U.K. from June 14 to 20.

In her petition, the AAP leader informed that she has been invited in her official capacity by the Cambridge University to speak at a conference on 'India at 100:Towards Becoming a Global Leader' to be held on June 15. 

