Centre gave no funds to civic bodies as it knows they are corrupt, claims AAP

New Delhi

03 February 2021 00:02 IST

‘BJP-led municipalities had sought ₹12,000 crore from FM’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the Central government has not given any funds to the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the Union Budget as they know that the “corporations are corrupt”. The party also said employees of the corporations are not being paid salaries on time.

“Yesterday, [Monday] after the announcement of the Budget, the citizens of Delhi were again deprived as the Centre left the civic bodies high and dry with zero allocation against the demand of ₹12,000 crore. Leaders of the Delhi BJP unit and Mayors of the civic bodies had met the Union Finance Minister and demanded grants. But, despite their demands, the BJP-ruled Central government has not provided a single penny to them,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

He alleged that the Centre also accepts that the BJP Delhi unit is “completely corrupt”. “AAP also believes that the Centre is confident that if they provide grants to the civic bodies then the Delhi BJP leaders and councillors will utilise that money for corruption. Neither the Centre nor any agency under it has any kind of confidence in the Delhi BJP and civic bodies,” he added.

