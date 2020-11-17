Centre forms 10 teams to inspect private hospitals

Paramilitary doctors, paramedics heading to the Capital

The Centre has constituted 10 multidisciplinary teams to inspect about 114 private hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients in the national capital and check compliance with various directions issued by it and the Delhi government to contain spread of the virus.

A Union Home Ministry order on Monday said the teams will start their visits immediately and submit reports within two days.

The teams were set up as per decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

The team will check availability of wards and ICU beds are as per the Delhi government orders, and whether such availability is being displayed on a real-time basis by the hospital through LED and through Corona Dashboard of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, at least 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from the paramilitary forces are on their way to Delhi, which is facing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Arrangements are also being made to enhance the number of oxygen beds by strengthening the 10,000- bed Chhatarpur Covid Care Centre. Hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will also be converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.