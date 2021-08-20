Centre for CBI inquiry into ‘DTC low-floor bus scam’

NEW DELHI

20 August 2021 00:52 IST

It is a political conspiracy: Delhi govt.

The Home Ministry has recommended a preliminary enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, the Home Ministry took note of a report submitted by a three-member committee set up on Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s order, for a detailed inquiry.

The Ministry said after examining the matter, and with the approval of the competent authority, it had requested the Department of Personnel and Training to take necessary action for undertaking a preliminary enquiry by the CBI.

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP and the Congress that had raised the issue demanded that Transport Minister and DTC chairman Kailash Gahlot and all those officials involved must be removed from their post with immediate effect and free and fair probe must be ensured. The Delhi Congress went a step further and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the probe is completed.

Reacting to the MHA recommending a probe, the Delhi government said: “There is absolutely no truth to these allegations. A committee was already set up to investigate the matter thoroughly, which gave a clean chit. It is a politically motivated conspiracy against the AAP.”

Tried to harass

A Delhi government spokesperson said that the BJP wants to prevent the residents from getting new buses and that, in the past as well, the Central government has tried to harass the Delhi government using the CBI, but not even once has their attempt been successful because there has never been any truth to any of their allegations. “The Delhi government does not believe in the politics of slander, it only believes in good governance and is committed to delivering upon its promise of good governance,” the spokesperson said.

Former State BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta said that the matter was raised in the Delhi Assembly in March 2021 and complaint filed in the Anti Corruption Branch but the Delhi government instead of answering, tried every trick in the book to suppress the matter altogether.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs took cognisance of the report submitted by the committee and found the findings to be a sufficient ground to order a CBI probe. The ₹5,000-crore scam has dented the carefully crafted image of Mr. Kejriwal of being a crusader against corruption. Instead, it is evident that he has been standing and shielding the corrupt since Day 1,” Mr. Gupta said.

Delhi Congress president Ch. Anil Kumar said that the committee constituted by the L-G to go into the corruption complaint, under pressure from the BJP leaders, tried to narrow down the probe to the maintenance contract, whereas the Congress demanded probe into the purchase contract as well, which has been accepted by the CBI.

“Ever since the AAP came to power, it has bled the DTC to virtual death, and the corporation needs a massive overhaul to bring it back into the level of efficiency and profits it had attained under the Congress rule to provide affordable transport to the common people,” he said.