Centre fixes ‘use conversion charges’ after traders’ protests

After traders raised their voices against the “unjust” sealing of shops for the non-payment of ‘use conversion charges’ without fixing the new rates, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday released a notification fixing the rates at ₹22,274 per square metres for converting residential to commercial spaces.

“…Use conversion charges for Sarojini Nagar, Khan Market, Green Park Extension, etc. shall be fixed as ₹22,274 per sq for conversion from residential to commercial,” the notification read.

The Ministry in their notification have also fixed the date of the availability of the conversion scheme till June 30, 2018.

The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had sealed 51 commercial establishments in Defence Colony market for not paying their due of conversion charges. The traders have been since taking out protests and meeting officials from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to either waive off the accrued charges or provide time to the traders to pay these off.

Considering the pleas of the traders, the monitoring committee on Friday extended the date of the payment of the first instalment of the ‘use conversion charges’ from December 31, 2017 to January 15, 2018.

“…Taking into consideration the representations by the traders associations, the Ministry of Urban Affairs and the chairperson standing committee of the SDMC, Leader of the House and the Mayor, it has been decided that more time will be given to the traders to deposit the first instalment of the ‘use conversion charges’,” a statement by the committee read.

‘One Delhi One Rate’

The panel, however, clarified that action will continue against unauthorised constructions by the municipalities.

The Opposition criticised the new rates saying that these were too high for small business owners to pay.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has been voicing the concerns of the traders since the first sealing drive, said that the owners of shops in top markets might be able to afford the new rates but not the small traders.

“We have been pitching for the scheme for ‘One Delhi One Rate’. The Delhi Development Authority should either decide on a common rate for everybody to get their residential space converted into commercial or just waive the entire conversion rate,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Friday demanded that the ongoing sealing drive in the city be halted immediately and met Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the issue.

“A lawful and lasting solution must be found to remove the fear of sealing action,” Mr. Gupta said.