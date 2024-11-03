Centre did nothing for Delhi despite Saxena siding with it: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday trained his guns on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of doing nothing for Delhiites despite unlimited resources at its disposal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena “siding with it”.

“The BJP-led Centre has infinite funds and power, and it has the Lieutenant-Governor on its side. Just list one thing it has done for Delhiites,” he said, alleging the Centre of “stalling” the AAP government’s works.

Addressing party workers at a Vishwakarma Diwas event in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Mr. Kejriwal reiterated his promise of waiving “inflated” water bills if AAP retains power in the Delhi Assembly poll due in February next year. The AAP chief claimed that during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he focused more on his work than politics, irking the BJP, which, he said, “conspired” to get him arrested in false corruption cases with the help of Central agencies.

Speaking about the criticism over not implementing the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme — Ayushman Bharat — the former CM said the city’s healthcare system under his party’s government is “good enough to treat everyone”.

“People from Delhi don’t go to Uttar Pradesh [for treatment]. If this [Ayushman Bharat] scheme is so good, why do people from Uttar Pradesh come to Delhi for treatment?” he said.

‘Come for open debate’

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which dared the former CM to a public debate at the time and place of his choice.

“The truth is that in the past 10 years, Kejriwal has institutionalised corruption and halted development, ruining the city,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged.