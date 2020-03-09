DelhiNew Delhi 09 March 2020 16:19 IST
Comments
Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Kejriwal
Updated: 09 March 2020 16:20 IST
He held a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19
The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.
Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.
A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.
More In Delhi
Read more...