Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Kejriwal

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan flanked by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

09 March 2020 16:19 IST

He held a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19

The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.