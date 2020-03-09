Delhi

Centre, Delhi govt working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus: Kejriwal

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan flanked by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 09 March 2020 16:19 IST
Updated: 09 March 2020 16:20 IST

He held a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19

The Centre and the Delhi government are working in close coordination to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

Also Read

Coronavirus, live updates | AI Express to offer free rescheduling of tickets
 

Advertising
Advertising

Talking to reporters after a review meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparedness for COVID-19, the chief minister said people arriving from foreign countries are being screened at airports.

Also Read

COVID-19: ‘healthy people need not wear masks’
 

A campaign will be run to make people aware about the preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease, Kejriwal said.

Comments
More In Delhi
health
government health care
politics