Centre deceiving people on ownership rights: govt.

Centre is deceiving the people, says AAP govt.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he will do anything to provide registry to residents of unauthorised colonies and will send the leaders of the BJP, who are getting into politics over the matter, for pilgrimage under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution stating that the Centre was “deceiving” the people by offering registry to “just 100 properties”.

“This House believes that these 100 registries are just a photo-op and a PR exercise by the Centre to manipulate residents of unauthorised colonies,” the resolution stated.

Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister said: “We will not allow you [BJP] to fight the [Assembly] election on this issue. We will send the leaders of the BJP who are getting into deceiving politics on regularisation of unauthorised colonies for pilgrimage under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.”

“This is nothing but replicating the political intrigue played by the Sheila Dishit government, by issuing provisional certificates to the people in unauthorised colonies... Give registry to the people there,” he added.

“This House demands that the residents of unauthorised colonies should be immediately allowed to register their properties and registries of respective properties should be provided within three days of submission of documents,” read the resolution.

The Chief Minister said that in the past five years, the AAP government has proved that development of unauthorised colonies is possible. “During the tenure of the previous government from 2004-2009, only 309 unauthorised colonies out of a total of 1,797 colonies, had properly developed sewage systems and roads and ₹811 crore was spent on this work. During our tenure from 2015 to 2019, we constructed proper sewage systems and roads in 1,281 colonies, and spent ₹4,312 crore,” said Mr. Kejriwal.