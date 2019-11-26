‘Centre cleared DDA’s plan for commercial units’

Direct freehold and ownership rights will be given to more than ten lakh commercial unit holders and shopkeepers in the Capital, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and member of DDA Vijender Gupta said here on Monday.

Terming it a “major step” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ease of doing business policy, Mr. Gupta said, the Centre had approved the DDA’s proposal in this regard. Commercial units, shops existing in commercial streets and mix land use would be covered under it, he said.

“The Centre has approved the proposal of DDA to allow commercial units and freehold shops in commercial establishments existing in DDA’s commercial plots wherein the builder has not been cooperating with the shopkeepers or unit holders,” Mr. Gupta told a press meet.

“The policy will cover commercial unit and shops existing in commercial streets or mix land use and they are in compliance of the provisions of MPD-2021, building bye-laws and fall within the ‘definition of apartment’ as per Delhi Apartment Act 1986,” he said.

The policy would entail shopkeepers or unit holders to get apartment deeds in their favour from the DDA by virtue of which they would now be recognised as lessees, he added.