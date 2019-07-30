Centre barred from making appointments to NDMC

The Delhi High Court has restrained the Centre from making appointments to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) following a petition which alleged the process was being carried out without consulting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru imposed an interim stay and directed NDMC and the Centre not to make any appointments to the post of chairperson, vice-chairperson and other members of the council till August 13.

“It is clarified that till the next date of hearing, no appointment shall be made under Section 4(1)(a), 4(1)(d) and 4(4) of the said Act,” the High Court said in a recent order.

NDMC Act

As per the NDMC Act, 1994, it is necessary for the Centre to make consultation with the Chief Minister for making the aforesaid appointment.

The High Court said it would examine the matter and the controversy involved in the present petition is limited and only relates to the manner in which the consultation has to take place.

It said the necessity for the Central Government to have consultations with the Chief Minister for making the aforesaid appointment is not disputed; however, the petitioner claims that no such consultation has taken place.

The submission was opposed by the counsel for the Centre who asserted that the necessary file had been sent to the Chief Minister of Delhi for consultation.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by AAP MLA Surender Singh, seeking directions that the Centre be restrained from nominating/appointing any person to the Council without receipt of comments from the Chief Minister.

The AAP MLA from Delhi Cantonment, had in 2015, moved the High Court challenging the Centre’s notification appointing BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar as the Vice-Chairman of the NDMC.