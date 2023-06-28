Centre asks CAG to probe ‘irregularities’ in Delhi CM house revamp

June 28, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into the alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, L-G House officials said on Tuesday. A senior CAG official confirmed the development.

The Union Home Ministry recommended the audit following a May 24 letter from L-G V.K. Saxena, who had pointed out “gross and prima facie financial irregularities in the reconstruction” of the Chief Minister’s official residence in the name of “addition or alteration”.

Slamming the move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in an official statement, said, “As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister’s residence is concerned, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities. The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP’s frustration, paranoia and authoritarian tendencies.”

The Delhi BJP had earlier alleged that ₹45 crore was spent in renovating the CM’s official residence — 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. While the BJP said documents show approximately ₹45 crore was spent, including ₹11.30 crore on “plush interior decoration” and ₹1 crore just on curtains, AAP had said that the amount spent was ₹30 crore, and that the PWD had recommended the construction of a new house.

‘Deviations, violations’

Raj Niwas officials said “two factual reports” were submitted to the L-G, one on April 27 and the other on May 12, by the Chief Secretary detailing “deviations and violation of rules, regulations and guidelines by the PWD in collusion with the (then) Minister in-charge of PWD”. As per the May 12 report, prepared by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV), ₹52.71 crore was spent on the CM’s residence — ₹33.49 crore on the CM house and ₹19.22 crore on building a camp office. Sharing details of the report, an L-G House official said, “In the name of renovation (addition/alteration), full-fledged construction/re-construction of a new building was effected by the PWD. The initial cost of construction work was ₹15-₹20 crore. However, the same was inflated from time to time.”

“To avoid approvals from the Principal Secretary (PWD), who has been delegated powers for giving financial sanction above ₹10 crore, split sanctions of amount less than ₹10 crore on every occasion were obtained convolutedly,” the official added.

AAP, in its official statement, said that conducting a CAG inquiry is the prerogative of an elected government and that the Centre was “violating constitutional principles” by “interfering” in Delhi’s affairs.

Welcoming the development, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Mr. Kejriwal was bound to go to jail due to the “corruption” in the renovation of his official house. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “There were 21 officers’ flats behind the CM’s residence, out of which eight flats were demolished and the rest were merged with the CM’s residence.” Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, too, joined the chorus. “Encouraged to see the CAG stepping up to scrutinise the egregious expenditure of ₹171 crore of public funds on Kejriwal’s opulent ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Yet, this mere audit barely scratches the surface of this flagrant misuse of resources,” he tweeted.

“It is evident that the BJP, troubled by its consecutive electoral defeats in Delhi, is not only tarnishing the reputation of the honest government led by CM Kejriwal but also engaging in clandestine efforts to undermine the established power structure,” the statement read.

