Centre asked to withdraw order on ration scheme

New Delhi

12 October 2021 00:47 IST

Delhi’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Monday requested Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal to withdraw an order preventing the implementation of the city government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The Centre had on October 8 written to the Delhi government’s Food and Civil Supplies Department, saying the doorstep delivery of ration scheme is against the provisions of National Food Security Act 2013, and therefore, “should not be implemented”.

In a letter to Mr. Goyal, Mr. Hussain also alleged that the Delhi government is being meted out “discriminatory treatment” as the other State governments have already implemented such schemes.

“I wonder why is Delhi being singled out for discriminatory treatment and objections are being raised to prevent the implementation of the scheme which is undeniably in public interest. Several other states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have already rolled out home delivery of ration,” Mr. Hussain wrote in the letter.

The Delhi government had on Tuesday resent the file on its doorstep ration delivery scheme to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal for his approval after a Delhi High Court order had last month allowed the Kejriwal government to conditionally implement the scheme.