Centre approves delimitation report; geared up for Delhi civic polls, say officials

Cannot rule out civic elections in December, says an official, adding that the ‘next step’ will be to adopt electoral rolls and finalise polling stations; Centre issues gazette notification ratifying report

Boundaries of some wards were redrawn, causing changes in their population, said an official. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Cannot rule out civic elections in December, says an official, adding that the ‘next step’ will be to adopt electoral rolls and finalise polling stations; Centre issues gazette notification ratifying report

The Centre has approved the delimitation committee’s final proposal on municipal wards in the city. It issued a gazette notification on October 17 ratifying the proposal, officials said.

The move takes Delhi a step closer to holding civic polls.

“We are geared up for the civic polls. The next step is to adopt the electoral rolls and finalise the polling stations,” said an official familiar with the developments.

Asked whether the civic polls could be held in December, an official said, “I cannot rule out the possibility. But it will depend on the pace of the preparations”.

Change in wards

Speaking about the final proposal, another official said that boundaries of some wards have been redrawn, causing changes in their populations.

For instance, the total population of the Mayur Vihar Phase-I ward, which previously was 93,381, now stands at 88,878.

The Chandni Chowk ward, which earlier had a population of 35,509, has been changed to accommodate 51,672 people.

Several individuals and political parties had, in their feedback to the delimitation committee, complained that the total population in certain wards exceeded the average population per ward — 50,000 to 70,000 — as conceived by the committee.

The Centre has also delegated powers of rotation-cum-reservation of municipal wards in Delhi to the State Election Commission, according to another gazette notification dated October 17.

Gazette notification

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 490A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the Central government hereby directs that the powers exercisable by it under Clauses (c), (d) & (e) of sub section (2) of Section 5 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, shall be exercisable by the Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi referred to in Section 7 of the said Act,” the gazette notification stated.

A total of 42 municipal wards in the city have been reserved for Scheduled Castes.