Central Vista: outreach programme begins

With the Centre planning to redevelop the Central Vista, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has started an outreach programme wherein it is reaching out to various Union Ministers to seek their inputs on the ambitious project.

The outreach initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request that the entire Council of Minsters as well as Secretaries to the government be asked to share their inputs on the redevelopment.

In one such letter to Union Minister for Law and Electronics & IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hardeep Singh Puri explained, “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is taking up this project in a mission mode. All activities are connected and sequences in a manned that will ensure streamlined delivery of outcomes, i.e an upgrade of Central Vista by December 2021, a new Parliament building by June 2022, and the Common Secretariat and other buildings by December 2024.”

“I seek your cooperation and assistance in ensuring the successful implementation of this national project...I, therefore, invite you to share your valuable suggestions/ideas/feedback at the earliest...” Mr. Puri added.

On January 17, a detailed presentation was made to the Council of Minister on new plans for a new Parliament building, the common Central Secretariat, Vice-President’s residence, Prime Minister’s office and residence, the national biodiversity Arboretum, and the New Indian Garden with a structure to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.