Central Vista Avenue project has achieved 60% physical progress, government tells Lok Sabha

“The government has planned to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly-developed Rajpath that comes under the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project.”

Redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, with a deadline of December 2021, has achieved 60% of physical progress, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry told the Lok Sabha on December 2.

“The government, however, has planned to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the newly-developed Rajpath that comes under the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project.”

Opinion | Artless and heartless: On Central Vista project

In a written reply to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the new Parliament building project, which is scheduled to be completed by October 2022, has achieved 35% of physical progress.

At the inaugural ceremony of two office complexes for the employees of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces in New Delhi on September 16, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said the Winter Session of Parliament next year would take place in the new Parliament building.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, he had said, “I would like to assure you that the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue will be completed in two-and-a-half months, where the Republic Day parade will be held.” The redevelopment project of the Central Vista – the nation’s power corridor – envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, revamping of the 3km-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new Prime Minister’s residence and Prime Minister’s office, and a new Vice-President’s enclave.

In his written reply to Mr. Tewari, Mr. Kishore said ₹1,289 crore has been allocated for the development/redevelopment works of Central Vista in the ongoing financial year.

Also read | What is the project to redevelop Lutyens' Delhi all about?

The Minister said these works have provided direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on site and off site and generated more than 24.12 lakh man days of employment.

In addition, substantial employment in manufacturing and transportation of cement, steel and other building materials have been provided, Mr. Kishore said, adding these works will also contribute to the economy and help realise our resolve for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also said that there is no link between works pertaining to Central Vista and Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

“Separately, the Union Cabinet, in its meeting on November 10, has restored MPLADS for the remaining part of the Financial Year 2021-22 and its continuation from FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 with an outlay of ₹17,417 crore,” he said.

Also read: Comment | The Central Vista project exemplifies the anti-democratic vision colonising India’s public spaces