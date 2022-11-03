Air quality panel bans entry of non-CNG, non-electric trucks into Delhi

Exception has been given for trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services, and all CNG and electric trucks

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Thursday ordered the State government to implement a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi.

Exception has been given for trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services, and all CNG and electric trucks.

The ban is part of a list of actions under “stage 4” of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), that the CAQM has ordered State governments in the NCR to take “with immediate effect”.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

“Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services,” the order said.

The CAQM has also advised children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible.

“As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe+’ category from 03.11.2022 to 05.11.2022,” CAQM said.