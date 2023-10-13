ADVERTISEMENT

Central govt., WHO officials lauded DJB: Minister

October 13, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after visiting two water treatments plants — run by the Delhi Jal Board — officials of the Central government, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the entire process of purifying and distributing water in Delhi. “All officials praised the process of purifying and distributing water on such a large scale by the Jal Board. The DJB provides clean and safe drinking water to approximately 25 million residents of Delhi,” Mr. Bharadwaj said. 

