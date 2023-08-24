Central govt. has no intention to regularise unauthorised colonies, I do: Delhi CM Kejriwal

August 24, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated 76 roads and 152 drains in Dashrathpuri Colony, an unauthorised colony in Dwarka Assembly constituency.

“Central government promised to regularise unauthorised colonies in 2020, but didn’t follow through. They don’t have any intention to do it, but I do,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that earlier governments used to win votes by constructing a couple of roads, but he would not ask for votes by constructing just a couple of roads. “I will build all the roads. The people of Delhi have chosen an honest government. We save money in every aspect, which is why we are able to accomplish so much work,” he added.

He said that earlier the situation of the area was bad and now everyone in the area had received their dignity and respect and they were free from dirt roads.

“In 65 years, only 250 out of 1,700 unauthorised colonies had roads built. We constructed roads in 850 colonies in just 7 years and by December 2024, we will have all the roads constructed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in May the Supreme Court granted all powers to the elected government, but the Central government took away the powers by passing an ordinance and reiterated that he would not let any developmental work be stopped.